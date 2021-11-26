Tech Bytes: Black Friday deals for streaming services, a rise in gift card scams, electronics deals

(WHTM) — Streaming services are jumping into the Black Friday frenzy. Most of the major services are offering big discounts this year. Hulu is offering a one-year subscription for only $0.99. For Paramount+, a one-month free trial.

Cyber-security experts are warning about a rise in scams involving gift cards, which are expected to be a popular gift this year because of the supply-chain crunch. It is already on track to be the worst year yet for gift card scams.

Plus, if electronic items are on your Black Friday shopping list this year, Best Buy has an Apple Watch, which normally retails for $280 on sale for $220. On Amazon, a 65-inch television is a whopping $600 off. The best deal of all? Keeping the TV you already have, it’s free.