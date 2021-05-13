Tech Bytes: Brain chip helps paralyzed man write, Motorola remote wireless charging phones, Tesla stops accepting Bitcoin

Imagining handwriting. That’s the point of a new experimental device that turns thoughts into text. It was developed at Stanford. Tiny sensors inserted in the brain allowed a paralyzed man to type accurately. Researchers say it could be used by people who can’t move or speak.

Motorola is developing remote wireless charging for its smartphones. It’s teaming up with a company that specializes in over-the-air power delivery. That means no need for wires or a charging pad. The technology beams power 10 feet or more using radio waves sent from a charging hub.

Tesla says it won’t be accepting bitcoin for vehicle purchases from now on. Owner Elon Musk tweeted that the company is concerned about the use of fossil fuels in bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel. This morning, the value of bitcoin is down 11% since last week.