(WHTM) — Intuit, the company behind Turbo Tax, is being sued by the Federal Trade Commission for the company’s claim to offer “free” tax-preparation products. The FTC calls that claim misleading because most people aren’t able to use the free products being offered. Intuit says its products have helped taxpayers and have always complied with requirements.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Amazon’s new video call device for kids is now available in the United States. The Amazon Glow has an eight-inch display and a projector that creates a 19-inch interactive space. The price tag is $300.

Finally, for those clamoring for a hamburger vending machine, your day has arrived. Robo Burger is up and running at a New Jersey mall. It cooks a patty, adds toppings, and even roasts a bun — all in about six minutes.