Tech Bytes: Chrome OS Flex, Sony earbuds, Virgin Galactic tickets

(WHTM) — Google is launching a new operating system. Chrome OS Flex is a free, cloud-based operating system that turns older PCs or Macs into Chromebooks. A test version is available now, the finished product is expected in a few months.

Sony has unveiled its latest wireless earbuds. The Sony Linkbuds has a unique design that allows you to hear more ambient sounds. They fit in your ear with the help of silicone arcs. And you can control the LinkBuds by tapping your skin in front of your ear. They cost $180.

Your chance to really get away from it all has officially arrived. Virgin Galactic’s space ticket reservations open to the general public on Wednesday. Commercial service is expected to begin this year. The cost of the 90-minute flight to the edge of space is $450,000.