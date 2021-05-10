Tech Bytes: Clubhouse comes to Android, SpaceX Dogecoin payment, Netflix ‘N-Plus’ service

The live audio app Clubhouse is coming to Android. It’s a test version of the invite-only app rolling out after being exclusive to iOS for more than a year. Clubhouse downloads have fallen significantly with some questioning its prospects of long-term success once the pandemic is over.

Elon musk is taking his pet cryptocurrency into space. His planned SpaceX lunar mission next year will be paid for using Dogecoin. In the meantime, the cryptocurrency lost 30% of its value over the weekend after Musk called Dogecoin “a hustle” on Saturday Night Live.

Netflix is reportedly developing a new service called “N-Plus”. It’s said to be an online space for learning more about Netflix shows and even developing playlists of user’s favorite shows and movies. No word on when it could make its public debut.