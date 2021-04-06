Tech Bytes: Clubhouse direct payments, Zoom Amazon Echo Show 10, World’s largest Nintendo Switch

A new payment feature is available on the social audio app Clubhouse. Users can now send money directly to content creators. The feature is being described as a virtual tip jar. The app’s founder recently said he wants to focus on getting money directly to creators.

Amazon is making its Echo Show 10 compatible with Zoom. Zoom meetings will start automatically for users with linked calendars while others can just say “Alexa, join my meeting.” The Echo Show 10 will also track your movements to keep you in the frame.

Finally, the world’s largest fully operational Nintendo Switch. It’s more than six times the size of a real Nintendo Switch measuring 30 inches tall and 70 inches wide and weighing 65 pounds. It was also built for a good cause, being given to a children’s hospital in Alabama.