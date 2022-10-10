Twitter is urging users to reshare tweets instead of screenshots. Some Twitter users have seen pop-ups prompting them to share a link to tweets instead of a screenshot. It’s the latest change to the platform to get people to use Twitter more.

A new iPhone 14 feature is causing a bit of confusion. It’s supposed to detect if you’re in a car crash and alert 911, but something else is also triggering the emergency calls — roller coasters. You can avoid the mixup by switching to airplane mode.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Elon Musk is apparently branching out into the cologne business. He posted a picture on Twitter with a bottle of a fragrance called “Burnt Hair.” The gag gift will supposedly be marketed by Musk’s Boring Company. He hasn’t said whether it’s real.