(WHTM) — More companies are severing ties with Russia. Netflix announced that it is suspending operations in their country and TikTok is no longer allowing Russian users to post new videos or see videos shared from other parts of the world in an effort to curb disinformation.

New technology can now charge your phone in just nine minutes. It was unveiled by a Chinese phone-maker, but Apple and Samsung are reportedly working to copy the feature. The technology is expected to allow companies to design slimmer, lighter phones. Plus, it works without overheating the battery.

Finally, podcasters are reportedly cashing in big on YouTube. According to Bloomberg, the site is offering up to $300,000 for video versions of popular shows. The move would help YouTube go head-to-head with Spotify, which already supports video podcasts.