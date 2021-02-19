Tech Bytes: Congress calls CEOs to testify, WhatsApp privacy, Apple 6G phones coming?

Big tech bosses called before congress. The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter are scheduled to testify about the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories online. They’re likely to be asked about covid-19 and election fraud. The hearing is on March 25.

And WhatsApp is moving ahead with its new privacy policy, despite it receiving backlash. Critics were concerned the new policy would allow WhatsApp to share users’ messages with its parent company – Facebook. WhatsApp says only messages to businesses can be accessed and used for marketing.

Just months after launching its first 5G iPhones, Apple says it’s already getting busy on developing 6G technology. Job postings show the company wants to hire wireless system research engineers to work on next-generation networks.