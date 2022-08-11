Google has launched a campaign to get Apple to adopt new text messaging technology. The company wants Apple to adopt a next-generation standard for text messaging to replace SMS. Google says the new standard addresses the green/blue text bubble issue between Android and iPhone users.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

A new 97-inch TV from LG Display promises to create movie-like sound. The giant panel vibrates, helping produce audio without the use of a built-in speaker. It’s expected to cost about $25,000 when it becomes available later this year.

More teens are addicted to their phones and tablets. The number of teens who admit they’re almost always online has nearly doubled since 2014, jumping to 46%. Researchers say the app teens use the most is YouTube.