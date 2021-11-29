Tech Bytes: Cyber Monday deals, Spotify removes car view, new phone controller for Playstation

(WHTM) — It is Cyber Monday and there are lots of deals out there to click on. All the major retailers are posting deals throughout the day, many advertising their best prices of the year. Research shows Black Friday sales were down online compared to pre-pandemic levels, which could mean better, or longer, sales for shoppers.

Spotify has removed it “car view” feature without offering a free alternative. The view was designed to minimize distractions and make the app easier to use while driving, A Spotify moderator said on a forum that the company is working on new ways to deliver the best in-car experience.

A mobile phone controlled for Playstation may be in the works. Sony reportedly now has a patent for a dual shock design to use with a smartphone. Images of the patent show two grips with a space for a smartphone.