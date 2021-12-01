Tech Bytes: Cyber Monday sales, new Netflix record, Microsoft ugly sweaters

(WHTM) — Online spending hit $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday, slightly down from a record $10.8 billion last year. But, analysts are still predicting record-breaking sales over the entire holiday season.

The Rock makes history on Netflix. Dwyane Johnson’s latest film “Red Notice” has become the most-watched movie in the streaming service’s history, recording nearly 330 million viewing hours. Johnson beat out Sandra Bullock’s 2018 movie “Bird Box.”

Finally, Microsoft is selling Windows-themed ugly sweaters for the second year in a row.

This year’s design is dedicated to the classic windows game “Minesweeper.” The cost is about $75 at the X-Box Gear Shop. The sweater campaign supports a charity.