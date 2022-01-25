Tech Bytes: Data breaches 2021, Tesla Cybertruck, Cyndi Lauper music video

(WHTM) — The year 2021 was a record year for data breaches. An annual report says 2021 saw a record number of cyberattacks up 68% from 2020. About 83% of the cyberattacks involved sensitive information.

The new Tesla has an oversized method to get rid of raindrops. The leaked video shows a giant windshield wiper gracing the front of the Tesla Cybertruck. Another interesting feature, the truck doesn’t have door handles. Instead, the door will automatically open when the driver walks up to it.

This year marked a major milestone for Cyndi Lauper. Her music video “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” just surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The hit song was released nearly 40 years ago and uploaded to YouTube in 2009. Lauper said she’s grateful that people are still seeking out her video.