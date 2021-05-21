Tech Bytes: Dating apps to encourage vaccinations, Google to open first retail store in NYC, Snap debuts next-gen AR glasses

The new effort to get more younger Americans vaccinated. The largest dating apps are partnering with the White House offering badges to show vaccination status. They’re also offering free premium content and filters for vaccinated users.

Coming this summer, Google is opening its first physical retail store in New York City. The store will sell Pixel phones, Fitbit wearables, PixelBooks, Nest products and more. It’s set to be located in the same Chelsea neighborhood as the company’s headquarters.

Snap has revealed the new version of its “Spectacles” smart glasses. They allow users to see computer-generated imagery overlaid on their real-world field of view. Right now, they’re only being given away to a small number of creators for experimentation purposes.