Tech Bytes: Debt collectors social media contact, CVS’s new features, Spotify Wrapped Experience

(WHTM) — New financial rules now allow debt collectors to message people on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media. But, there are restrictions. The message must be private and there must be a way to opt-out of receiving future messages.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

CVS says its Spoken Rx prescription labels are now available at all locations. The feature is part of the CVS mobile app that can read information — like dosage amount and directions — out loud to users in English or Spanish.

Finally, Spotify’s Wrapped Experiences are here. The feature tells Spotify users what they listened to in the past year. Plus, it sums up their top artists, songs, and lets users know how long they listened to Spotify.

Then, they can share the results on social media.