(WHTM) — Amazon is launching “Prime Air” just outside Sacramento where packages weighing five pounds or less will be delivered via drone. Amazon says their drones have safety systems to avoid obstacles, including other drones/aircraft.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Apple is clear to develop the Apple watch as a tool for people managing Parkinson’s Disease. The approval ties back to the watches’ motion sensors which will track symptoms such as tremors while allowing doctors to access the data.

Sony has released a new, high-end Walkman mp3 player. The price tag comes in at a whopping $3,700, and the mp3 player used gold to improve sound quality. There is also a $1,400 model; Both models are compatible with most music streaming services.