(WHTM) — Apple is reportedly working on a watch that can tell if you are running a fever. Bloomberg says the Apple Watch Series 8 will have a body temperature sensor. It will likely show spikes rather than specific readings. The watch might also be used for fertility tracking.

What little was left of Sprint’s mobile network is officially no more. T-Mobile shut down Sprint’s LTE connections just before the holiday. T-Mobile has been revamping its spectrum and network towers for 5G since taking over Sprint two years ago.

Some towns in drought-stricken areas are replacing traditional fireworks displays. Experts say twice as many human-started wildfires break out on July 4 than any other day of the year, so instead of risking fires, more towns are planning shows with drones to illuminate the sky.