Tech Bytes: EA data breach, Xbox TV app and streaming stick, Google A.I. designs chips faster than humans

Video game giant Electronic Arts (EA) says it’s fallen victim to a cyberattack. EA says hackers claim they’ve downloaded source codes and the engine for some of its most popular games. But the company insists no player data was stolen in the breach.

Microsoft wants to increase access to Xbox games. It’s working with TV makers on an Xbox app that will be available on devices. That’s expected in the next year. The company is also developing its own streaming stick, which it says will be available soon.

Google has developed artificial intelligence software that can produce computer chips much faster than humans. The tech giant says the software can produce the chips in less than six hours — It would take humans months. In other words- A.I. is helping develop future A.I., faster.