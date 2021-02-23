Tech Bytes: Elon Musk Big Loss, Netflix new feature, Obama & the Boss podcast

A bad day for Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO lost $15 billion dollars in value Monday, dropping him behind Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person. Musk’s weekend comments about Bitcoin prices being too high sparked a sell-off of the cryptocurrency and Tesla.

A new Netflix feature automatically downloads content based on a viewer’s history. With “downloads for you” enabled, the Netflix app will cue up shows and movies that align with your tastes. Users can select the amount of storage space they want to dedicate to the recommended material.

Bruce Springsteen and former President Barack Obama are teaming up to share their deepest thoughts. They’re co-hosting a new podcast on Spotify called “Renegades: Born in the U.S.A” They’re discussing a range of topics from marriage and fatherhood to race and the state of America.