(WHTM) — As billionaire Elon Musk fights to take over Twitter, he is now in a legal battle against his own shareholders at Tesla. They have now asked a judge to force Musk to stop commenting about their case, which stems from his tweets back in 2018 about taking Tesla private. The shareholders are suing for alleged securities fraud.

You can now pay for a movie and popcorn with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. AMC theaters will accept payments through the company’s mobile app. It uses bitpay, which connects to your crypto wallet.

Finally, a possible sign of the future of sports. The University of Central Florida’s football team wore jerseys with unique QR codes that replaced numbers on their backs for fans to scan and learn more about them.