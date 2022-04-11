(WHTM) — Twitter’s CEO says Elon Musk will not be joining the company’s board, after all, noting Musk decided not to join after becoming Twitter’s biggest shareholder. The announcement was made after a storm of tweets from Musk, criticizing the company.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” soared to the top of the box office, pulling in $71 million, which breaks the record for a video game adaptation. The original record was set by the series’ original film just two years ago. Experts hope the success is a sign that families are ready to return to theaters.

Finally, a new Pokemon craze is sweeping across South Korea. People are racing to local markets and waiting for hours to get a hold of Pokemon bread. It is a snack that comes with collectible stickers. There are only 100 packages in stock each day, so most people end up empty-handed.