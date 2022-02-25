(WHTM) — In Friday’s Tech Bytes, higher fees from Etsy.

The E-commerce site is hiking seller fees 30%, starting on April 11. Etsy says the money will go towards marketing, seller tools, and other areas. The company announced it’s up to a record 90 million active buyers.

Reddit has launched its new Discover tab, which helps users with personal recommendations. It is part of the first major change to Reddit’s mobile app in over two years. The company says the tab was created after users asked for a better way to explore their interests.

Microsoft is tweaking its taskbar for Windows 11 to make it more tablet friendly.

When using a device in tablet mode, the taskbar will automatically disappear, allowing for more screen space. When you chose to reveal the full taskbar the icons will be bigger and easier to touch