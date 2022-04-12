(WHTM) — Thousands of vendors who sell on Etsy are striking to protest a fee hike. They are halting sales and asking customers not to buy from the platform for a week. Etsy is now requiring sellers to pay a 6.5% commission on transactions, which is up from 5%.

Doordash has come up with a special treat for students. College and graduate students can enroll in a special plan which costs $5 per month. It includes some perks like cashback and unlimited free delivery on orders of about $12.

Finally, a new “love this” feature is the biggest change to the streaming services rating system in five years. When you’re done watching something you “really” liked on Netflix, you can give it two thumbs up, instead of just one.