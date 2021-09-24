Tech Bytes: EU one universal charger, Twitter Bitcoin tips, smart electric scooter

A new push for one charger to work for every mobile device. The European Union wants to require smartphone makers to adopt the USB-C cable as a universal charging cord. Apple opposes the idea, saying it would limit innovation and hurt consumers.

Twitter is starting to let users leave tips with the digital currency Bitcoin. Twitter says users provide their Bitcoin address or use a payment app called Strike, to send Bitcoin tips. iPhone users will have the option before those on Android.

Scooter maker Unagi is out with an extreme high-tech scooter. It’s loaded with upscale options like camera-based driver assistance as well as specialized front and rear suspension to help cushion those potholes. The price: $2,400.