The Biden administration is awarding $2.8 billion in grants to companies to build electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. The money from the bipartisan infrastructure bill will go to 20 companies for the creation of battery-grade materials to promote less reliance on China.

Adobe is reportedly testing a feature aimed at speeding up editing. According to CNET, the software uses artificial intelligence, allowing users to search for people and objects in video. There has been no word yet on whether Adobe plans to roll out the software.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Uber is testing out in-car tablets that show ads during trips, much like what you see in taxis. The ridesharing company partnered with more than 40 brands, saying it’s part of a broader plan to increase revenue. For now, the program is only available in San Francisco and Los Angeles.