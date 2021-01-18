Tech Bytes: Facebook blocking events, Tinder banning protestors’ accounts, Moodbeam shares your emotional state with an employer

Facebook is blocking events near the White House and near the U.S. Capitol through Inauguration Day. The goal is to keep the platform from being used to organize violent attacks.

Dating apps including Bumble and Tinder are using images from the U.S. capitol siege to identify and ban rioters’ accounts.

The wearable technology, called a Moodbeam, isn’t here to monitor your physical health. Instead, it allows your employer to track your emotional state. The device aims to track your mood as you work from home. Two buttons provide employers with data in real-time.

