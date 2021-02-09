Tech Bytes: Facebook Claims, Swallowed AirPod, Salad-making robot

Facebook to remove more false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines. The company says it is working with authorities to create a list about the virus and false vaccines, then it will remove those debunked claims.

A Massachussetts man underwent surgery to remove an AirPod he swallowed While sleeping. The man recieved an X-ray after he felt discomfort. It was revealed the earbud was in his esophagus.

More people are ordering take-out during the pandemic. DoorDash has acquired salad-making robot company Chowbotics. Its robot named ‘Sally’ makes custom salads and snacks.

