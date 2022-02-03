Tech Bytes: Facebook daily users drop, Sony PS5 sales forecast, FCC ringless robocalls

(WHTM) — There’s some new trouble for Facebook and its parent company. Its stock has dropped more than 20% after reporting it lost daily users for the first time in its history. As a result, the company lost $200 billion in market value on Wednesday.

It doesn’t seem it’ll get any easier to find a Playstation 5. Sony says the global chip shortage is hurting production and that means orders can’t be filled. Those delays forced Sony to lower its PS5 sales forecast. The company’s CEO says he expects to see a chip shortage through this year.

A new FCC proposal would offer another layer of protection against robocalls. The proposal would require robocallers to get their consent before leaving voicemails. The agency says the action would increase the power of consumers to choose who or what contacts them.