Tech Bytes: Facebook encrypted messages delay, El Salvador Bitcoin City, Adele Spotify album shuttle

(WHTM) — Facebook’s parent company is delaying plans for more private messaging. Facebook and Instagram won’t get automatic end-to-end encryption until at least 2023 due to user safety concerns. The feature does exist on both platforms but it’s not turned on by default. Critics of encrypted messaging say the feature puts children at greater risk of exploitation.

There are some big plans for Bitcoin taking shape in El Salvador. The plans involve building what’s being called “Bitcoin City.” It was announced by El Salvador’s president and will be funded by bonds that are backed by Bitcoin. He says the city will be built at the foot of a volcano to use its energy as power.

Adele asked Spotify to stop “shuffling” her album so fans can hear the songs in order and Spotify agreed. Now it’s removing the “shuffle” button as a default on all of her albums.