Tech Bytes: Facebook exemptions for politicians, Google users opt-out of tracking, Airbnb macarena getaway

A policy change at Facebook. It’s set to announce an end to its exemption for politicians who break hate speech rules. That exemption was based on the idea that what political leaders say is the public interest — even if it breaks the rules.

Google is making it harder for Android apps to track users. That will happen when so-called ‘advertising ID’s’ of those who’ve opted out of receiving personalized ads are cut off. The extra layer of security starts later this year.

A major milestone for ‘the macarena.’ It’s been 25 years since it topped the charts. To celebrate, the duo behind the song “Los Del Rio” is teaming up with Airbnb to host a luxurious vacation at a villa in Spain. Bookings open June 28. Part of your stay includes free tips on how to do ‘the macarena.’