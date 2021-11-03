Tech Bytes: Facebook facial recognition, Netflix first mobile games, Tempo smart home gym

(WHTM) — Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system that automatically recognizes people in photos and videos. Facebook plans to delete the faceprints of more than a billion people amid growing concerns about the misuse of the technology by governments and others.

Netflix now has games for mobile devices. Five offerings are available for Android, including “Shooting Hoops” and “Card Blast.” The games will eventually be added for iOS users. Netflix has said there may be a day when one of its games leads to a film or even a series.

The new Tempo Move is meant to be a less-expensive connected fitness option. It uses an iPhone plugged into a dock that connects to your TV, all to track your workouts and comes with its own weights and dumbells. It’s available now for about $400.