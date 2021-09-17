Tech Bytes: Facebook harmful accounts policy, new GoPro Hero10 camera, Cameo one-on-one video calls

Facebook is cracking down on groups of accounts from real users who work together to cause what’s being called ‘coordinated social harm.’ It’s focusing on removing groups that spread misinformation or incite violence but don’t fit into the existing categories of bad actors.

GoPro has debuted its new action camera. The Hero10 Black has a new processor that allows for frame rates up to double those of the Hero9. It also has smartphone-like features, such as the ability to upload videos to the cloud while charging.

Finally, Cameo is offering fans a chance to get a little closer to their favorite stars. With Cameo Calls, you can connect with a participating celebrity in a one-on-one setting. The star decides the length of the call and how much it’s going to cost you.