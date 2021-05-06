Tech Bytes: Facebook launches Neighborhoods, Google entertainment space for Android tablets, Twitter now with bigger images

Facebook has launched a new feature to connect neighbors. It’s called “Neighborhoods” and it looks a lot like the popular app “Next Door.” People in the same communities can share local interests, concerns and recommendations. “Neighborhoods” is available in Canada and coming to the U.S. soon.

Google is launching a new feature on Android tablets, called “Entertainment Space.” the company says it’s a gathering place for all video apps, games, and books. “Entertainment Space” will set up your own personal profile and customize all your content.

Bigger images on Twitter. Users’ pictures are not being cropped as much as before – so previews will show much more of any image you post. Some observers are already complaining the larger pictures take away the impact of ‘open for a surprise’ tweets.