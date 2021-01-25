Tech Bytes: Facebook logouts, Apple topping $100 Billion, station wagons return

Tech Bytes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A massive Facebook logout kicked users off the social media platform starting Friday night. The company is pointing to a configuration change. The problem was resolved on Saturday.

Wall Street analysts expect Apple to set a new milestone by topping $100 Billion in holiday quarter sales. The numbers were driven by the strong performance of the iPhone 12 and the high demand for Macs and iPads.

Station wagons are back. And they’re faster than ever. A new breed of station wagons drops the wood paneling for carbon fiber. A new wagon from Audi sports 22-inch wheels and can go from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss