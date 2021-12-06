Tech Bytes: Facebook Messenger ‘Split Payments,’ Spotify removing comedians’ content, lifelike humanoid robot

(WHTM) — First in today’s Tech Bytes, Facebook Messenger has a new bill-splitting feature. It’s called “Split Payments,” and it enables users to pay joint expenses that they share with others, like roommates. Once your information is in the app, it can be linked to your bank account. Tests on the system begin in the U.S. this week.

And Spotify is not joking around about royalties. The service is pulling content from hundreds of popular comedians like Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, and John Mulaney. The dispute comes as a growing number of comedians are seeking to get paid royalties when their jokes are played on streaming services.

Finally, a British company has unveiled a life-like robot showing off some realistic — and creepy — facial expressions. The humanoid wakes up to the surprise of her own existence. She looks, confused, curious, amazed, and surprised.