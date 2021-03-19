Tech Bytes: Facebook mind-reading wristbands, PS5 next-generation controllers, Twitch Livestream

Facebook is offering a sneak-peek at its new “mind-reading” wristbands. The device can translate brain signals into actions like typing or swiping. The goal is to eventually use the device with smart glasses. Facebook acknowledges the technology is in its early stages.

Sony has unveiled its new PS5 virtual-reality controllers. The orb-shaped devices have adaptive triggers, and finger-touch detection, which the company says will allow more natural hand movements. They also include tracking to a new virtual-reality headset.

in Los Angeles, a man has been live-streaming on “Twitch” since last sunday. He’ll cook, play video games, act out plays with his roommates and even engage in challenges that fans come up with. and he says he’ll continue live-streaming as long as people subscribe to his channel.