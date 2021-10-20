Tech Bytes: Facebook name change, Instagram desktop posting, Fisher-Price Real Toy Telephone

(WHTM) — Facebook is reportedly planning to rebrand itself with a new name. It could be unveiled any day now. CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently told The Verge that Facebook is transitioning from a social media company to what he calls a “meta-verse company.” It’s also been focusing on new technology.

Instagram is adding the ability to post pictures and videos from a desktop, right now, posts can only be done on the app. But now, Instagram users can post to their feeds through a browser. The move will allow increased creativity and more competition with TikTok.

Fisher-Price is bringing back the “chatter telephone,” this time with a modern twist. The classic toy debuted in 1961 and was a top-seller for years. Now it’s equipped with Bluetooth and the rotary dial works, so it can be used as a real phone. What’s the price? It cashes in at $60.