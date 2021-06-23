Tech Bytes: Facebook new shopping features, Tinder adds video profiles, ‘In the Heights’ #1 soundtrack in U.S.

Facebook announcing four new shopping features. Among them is ‘Shops on WhatsApp,’ which will allow users to chat with businesses before buying something. Another will let sellers set up an online store right on Facebook, with on-site checkout.

You can now add videos to your tinder dating profile. Up to nine videos can be uploaded as the company gives users a more “authentic way to express themselves.” Also a new speed dating feature allows short chats with other users before swiping left or right.

“In the Heights” may have disappointed at the box office, but the soundtrack, from the musical based on lin Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit, is having much more success. It just hit number one on the Billboard Soundtracks Charts. It features songs performed by the film’s stars including Anthony Ramos and Marc Anthony.