(WHTM) — In Wednesday’s Tech Bytes, Facebook is going global with its reels.

The platform, which works a lot like TikTok, is now available in more than 150 countries. Facebook is also adding new editing features to its reels, including a video clipping tool, handy for creators who publish live or long-form content.

Sony has revealed its newest virtual reality headset.

The company says the white and black color scheme was designed with the PlayStation 5 in mind. It connects to the console with a single cable. No word yet on a release date or cost.

A new “thing” for American Spotify users. The streaming service’s Car Thing is now available in the U.S. The dashboard accessory controls Spotify on your phone.

It’s selling for $90, which is up $10 over the price first advertised in the fall.