Tech Bytes: Facebook researchers can identify source of deepfakes, Spotify launches live audio app, Google opens first retail store

Facebook’s new weapon against so-called ‘deep fakes”. Facebook says its new software can reveal where digitally-altered videos come from. The company says the software can be trained to find ‘deep fakes’ from a still image or a single video frame.

Spotify has launched it’s own live audio app similar to Clubhouse. It’s called Spotify Greenroom and it allows you to host live conversations on a wide range of topics, including music, sports and culture. Users can also save their shows and turn them into podcasts.

Google opens its first retail store today. The Manhattan location will feature Pixel phones, Fitbits, and other Google gadgets. There are also areas called ‘sandboxes’ where consumers can get hands-on experience with some devices. You can also pick up a hat or a t-shirt.