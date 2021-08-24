Tech Bytes: Facebook voice and video calls return, Instagram retiring the swipe up, Virgin Hyperloop train

Facebook is bringing audio and video calls back to its main app. This comes almost seven years after the social media giant introduced the messenger app for the same purpose. It’s considered a ‘test’ for now and is already available to some users.

No more swiping up on Instagram. Soon, the platform is retiring the feature that allows you to swipe up to visit external web pages. Instead, there’ll be tappable link stickers. Unlike swiping up, viewers will be able to respond to stories that have a sticker.

Billionaire Richard Branson is showing off his vision for a high-speed transportation system. Branson unveiled the concept for Virgin’s Hyperloop which he says will send people between cities in tubes at 600 miles-per-hour. Virgin hopes to begin commercial operations in 2027.