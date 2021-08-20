Tech Bytes: Facebook’s virtual reality meeting room, Twitter’s DM system and Jabra’s latest earbuds

(WHTM) — Facebook’s virtual reality meeting room is called Horizon Workrooms and it allows you and colleagues to gather, with the help of an oculus virtual reality headset. It is seen as a way for Facebook to compete with Zoom, which exploded in popularity in the pandemic. For now, it’s an invite-only feature and Facebook isn’t saying when it could go wider.

Plus, Twitter says it is rolling out some improvements to its direct message system, which could cut down on those embarrassing unintentional group chats. Among the changes, users will have the ability to share the same tweet in up to 20 different DM conversations separately.

Jabra’s latest earbuds are for people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss who are not ready to transition yet to all-day hearing aids. The Enhance Plus will be available in the U.S. at the end of the year and sold through licensed professionals. There is no word yet on pricing.