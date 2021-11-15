Tech Bytes: FBI email system hacked, Apple states digital ID, H&M smart clothing

(WHTM) — Hackers hit the FBI late last week. Someone broke into the bureau’s email servers and sent out fake cybersecurity warnings. Spam messages were then sent to more than 100,000 addresses with fake warnings from the FBI about a cyberattack. The bureau says no network data was compromised.

Apple users could soon store their state-issued ID cards in their iPhone’s Wallet app. But its contracts reportedly show the company requiring the states to maintain systems needed for the program, at taxpayer expense.

A high-tech makeover for your wardrobe. A year after introducing a denim jacket that can give you a hug, H&M’s tech chief told Bloomberg it’s trying to make smart clothing mainstream. For example, clothes that can monitor your heart rate. He insists the technology is not far off.