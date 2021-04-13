Tech Bytes: FCC internet speed test app, Intel chips for automakers, Domino’s robot car pizza delivery

A more accurate picture of the nation’s broadband capability. The FCC has developed a new speed test app and is asking you to test your internet speed with it. The agency says using the app will help it determine what areas need more broadband resources.

Intel is set to work with auto makers to create special chips for cars. The offer came out of a White House summit to address a worldwide shortage of the key component. Intel’s CEO also announced the company will invest $20 billion in two new Arizona plants.

A self-driving car is now delivering pizza. Domino’s has teamed up with the autonomous car company ‘Nuro’. Customers in a Houston neighborhood can order online then punch in a special code when the car arrives. The doors then open to deliver the hot pizza.