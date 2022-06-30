(WHTM) — A top FCC official is calling on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores. Commissioner Brendan Carr says there are concerns user data is being accessed in China. Spokespeople for Apple, Google, and TikTok have not commented.

Snapchat is now offering an optional subscription. So-called “power users” can pay $3.99 for Snapchat+. Added features include the ability to rewatch a story and pin a friend to the top of your chat history as a BFF.

Robot umpires could soon be coming to Major League Baseball. The commissioner says he wants an automated ball strike zone system by 2024. He says one idea is to have robot umpires transmit the call to a human umpire using an earpiece.