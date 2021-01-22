Tech Bytes: Federal judge blocks Parler return, Netflix launches new ‘Shuffle Play’ option, White House leaves digital ‘Easter egg’ in website code

A federal judge has refused to restore the social media site Parler. Amazon kicked the company off of its Web-hosting services over content seen as inciting violence. The platform is popular among Trump supporters.

Netflix is launching a new “Shuffle Play” feature for when you can’t decide what to watch. The new option will display titles based on what you’ve watched recently.

The White House website has a special message for I.T. folks who know where to look — and it could lead to a job with the government. The Biden administration hid a line of text within the code of the website saying “If you’re reading this, we need your help building back better.”

