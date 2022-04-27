Cryptocurrency for your retirement. Fidelity will allow some customers to fund their 401k with Bitcoin. The option will be available later this year and employees will reportedly be able to save up to 20% of their retirement in Bitcoin.

YouTube is expanding its tipping features to creators across the globe. Now viewers can express their appreciation for a specific uploaded video by sending money directly to the creator. They can choose from pre-set super thanks tips ranging from two dollars to 50 dollars.

Apple wants to help you stay hydrated. The company is offering two new smart water bottles in retail and online stores. The bottles transmit data onto Apple Health helping you track your water consumption. They’re supposed to keep water cold for 24 hours and they start at about $60.