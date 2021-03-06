Tech Bytes: Fingerprint credit card, Whatsapp adds voice/video calls, Jeep Wagoneer with Amazon Fire TV

A high-tech credit card. Samsung and Mastercard are joining forces to create a biometric credit card that will include a built in fingerprint scanner and several baked-in chips. The idea is to increase security and decrease physical contact points.

WhatsApp is adding voice and video calling to its desktop app. The features were only available on the phone app, but the change puts WhatsApp in a better position to compete with Zoom and Google Meet. Plans are also in the works to eventually offer group calls instead of just one-on-one.

Amazon’s Fire TV is hitting the road. Jeep says the streaming service will be built into its newest Wagoneer SUVs. Fire TV will be accessible from both the main display and rear seat displays. The driver will be prevented from watching Prime Video content while driving.