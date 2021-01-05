Tech Bytes: Foldable iPhones, Venmo check-cashing, and larger than life David Hasselhoff statue

A foldable iPhone may be coming to a store near you. Apple is reportedly working on two foldable iPhone models – a single screen that folds in half and another design with two screens that connect seamlesly with a hinge. Apple’s recent patent calls for an ‘ultra flexible phone.’

Venmo is adding a check-cashing feature for some U.S. customers. The feature allows users to snap a picture of their check depositing the funds into a Venmo account.

If you’ve ever wanted a giant version of actor David Hasselhoff in your home, you’re in luck. A 14-foot-long model of the actor wearing his signature red Baywatch lifeguard swim trunks is for sale by Diligent Auction Services via the live auctioneer’s website. Bids for the prop, which appeared in a SpongeBob SquarePants movie, is now approaching $100,000.