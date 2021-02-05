Tech Bytes: Ford F-150 production halts, Apple VR, Levi’s Pokémon-themed fashion line

Ford is cutting production of its biggest moneymaker – the F-150 pickup – because of a shortage of semiconductors. General motors and some electronics’ producers are also reducing operations due to the shortage.

Apple could be getting into virtual reality. Reports say the company is working on a VR headset with more than a dozen cameras, and advanced technology for eye tracking. The possible price tag – $3,000.

You can now get jeans with Pikachu on them. To commemorate its 25th anniversary – Pokemon is teaming up with Levi Strauss on a new Pokemon-themed fashion line. Jeans and sweatshirts are adorned with images of the characters and will be available from Levi’s starting February 15.